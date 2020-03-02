5 Things That Don't Make Sense About Billy Madison

The other thing that doesn’t look good for Anderson is the whole valentine to Billy. I get it, they’re two adults and they can do as they wish, but on the other hand, Billy is a student, and that’s a big no-no in the school system. But Anderson isn’t the only school employee who crosses that line with Billy during the movie, as the one and only Veronica Vaughn broke the cardinal rule of teaching - she started a relationship with her student. Yeah, he was no longer a student in her class when they started dating, but he was about to enter the fourth grade when they shared their first moment in Billy’s elaborate tent. It’s one of those things where it’s better to just not think about it.