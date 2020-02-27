How Birds Of Prey’s Cassandra Cain Became A Real Pickpocket For The DC Movie

It should be interesting to see if Cassandra Cain ends up having a larger role in the DCEU. Birds of Prey ended with she and Harley forming their own little family, with the femme fatale teaching Cassie the ropes. She hasn't been listed as a character in The Suicide Squad, but I'm hoping she does pop up at least once to keep the continuity of Harley's arc. Plus, the character ends up becoming a new Batgirl in the comics, so the storytelling possibilities seem endless.