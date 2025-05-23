Milly Alcock Tried To Get Advice From The Superman Cast, But She Got A Warning Instead

Fans of the superhero genre certainly have their eyes on the upcoming Superman movie from James Gunn. The most popular superhero of all time getting a brand new film adaptation that's also helping launch a new DC big screen cinematic universe is a big deal. But the franchise is already moving forward with next summer’s big offering Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and star Milly Alcock is clearly excited… and also bruised.

With Superman going into production ahead of Supergirl, Indiewire asked Alcock if she got any advice for her movie from the Superman cast. According to her, she didn’t get so much advice as she got a warning that she was going to come out of the experience a little beat up, and that she’d love every minute of it. She explained…

No, I asked. They were just like, ‘Prepare to be bruised, there will be battle scars, and you’ll be proud of them.’ That definitely happened!

It's unclear who specifically gave Alcock this advice. We've seen David Corenswet looking pretty beat up in the Superman trailers, but I assumed that was just makeup.

Considering that Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is, as far as we know, an outer space superhero adventure, it’s likely to be a movie with more than its fair share of CGI. As such, we might not expect it to be the sort of action movie that leaves bruises and scars on its actors, but it looks like Milly Alcock went pretty hard in playing Supergirl.

But this is honestly pretty cool news. If Milly Alcock got some bumps, bruises and scars, it was likely in the service of a pretty action-packed superhero movie. There’s a lot we don’t know about the film beyond some of the cast and the comic book that the story is based on, but I’m hoping to see Supergirl go one-on-one with Jason Momoa’s Lobo if for no other reason than such a fight would be really cool to see.

Considering the last time that Supergirl got to headline her own movie was in the ill-fated 1984 Supergirl with Helen Slater, we can at least make an assumption that the new movie won’t turn out like that one. I can’t imagine anybody ended up with scars from the action in that one.

Filming has officially wrapped on the new Supergirl movie, and while some amount of reshoots are all but certain, the movie will largely enter the long post-production phase. Which, again, due to the film’s setting and genre, probably means a lot of digital effects work, possibly even more so than Superman itself.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Hopefully, the various players of the upcoming DC movies don't get too beat up making their films. There's an entire cinematic universe on the way, and so many of them are going to be called upon frequently to play these roles.