Sydney Sweeney Explained Why People Getting Mad At Her About Cassie's Decisions On Euphoria Can Be A Good Sign

It’s no secret that Euphoria has some pretty troubled characters. The hit HBO teen drama has seen the characters make some pretty rash decisions, whether it be Rue (Zendaya) relapsing time and time again or Cal (Eric Dane) sleeping with Jules (Hunter Schafer). What makes it even more horrible is the fact that people get upset at the actors and aren't able to separate fantasy from reality. Sydney Sweeney knows all too well what it’s like to have people getting mad at her about Cassie's decisions, but she explained why it can be a good thing.

Sweeney’s Cassie has made some… interesting decisions in the first two seasons of Euphoria, most notably getting with Nate Jacobs (Jacob Elordi), the ex-boyfriend of her best friend, Maddy (Alexa Demie). Now, the Anyone But You actress has spoken to Empire about what it’s like getting called out for what Cassie’s done and how much it’s changed her life. However, while I'm sure this can be challenging, she has a really great take on it:

It definitely changed my life, yeah. I think that with the amount of access, with social media, and how much content gets put out there of Cassie... People do have a hard time separating actors from their characters, and especially someone like Cassie, where she is hated and she’s loved, but she’s definitely a complicated character. And so I think that that could confuse people, for sure. But if they’re hating me for decisions that my character is making, then I’m playing the character correctly.

Sweeney really said it all. If you get hate for a character that you play, then you know you’re doing something right because people have bought into your portrayal of a complicated character. Of course, it is sad that people are hating Sweeney rather than just Cassie. However, the fact that she can look at it with open eyes makes it a little better. Plus, since this is all that Sweeney wanted to do, and if that means dealing with some haters, then so be it:

I think because I’ve loved acting since such a young age, and I always dreamed of playing characters that I’ve been so lucky to be able to play, I knew it wasn’t gonna be all easy. And yeah, you learn. I was 20, filming the pilot of Euphoria, and 21 when it came out. So it was a whirlwind at a really young age. You have to roll with the punches and grow and learn and adapt.

As a rising Hollywood star, Sweeney has really expanded her resume with several movie roles and even a hosting gig on Saturday Night Live. But just like anyone, she receives hate and comments about her body. However, since acting has been a dream of hers for a while, she knows that it all comes with the territory, unfortunately. That being said, she is certainly handling it all like a pro.

Meanwhile, the Immaculate actress is continuing to turn heads in Hollywood, and making her mark as a performer, producer and personality. She most recently announced that she’ll be coming out with soap made from her own bathwater. She also previously shared a good take on Anyone But You’s negative reviews, telling Empire that some movies are for critics while others are for the audience, and Anyone But You is for the audience. So, she has a level head and a good sense of humor.

As for her role as Cassie, Euphoria Season 3 has been filming after a very long delay, meaning that one of the HBO shows that has the world talking will be back eventually. The wait will be worth it, and while Cassie will probably make more bad decisions, Sweeney doesn’t seem to mind.