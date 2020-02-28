Jurassic World: Dominion Director Reveals Gorgeous Shooting Location

Given this twist, Jurassic World: Dominion will no doubt include a variety of locations. The one seen above is a gorgeous icy mountain in an unknown setting. This is in stark juxtaposition to the Jurassic Park franchise as a whole, as the action of each movie is typically set in the tropical climate on Isla Nublar. It should be interesting to see how the dinosaurs adapt to different weather, and how the corresponding human population is dealing with this new threat.