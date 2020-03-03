Galactic Starcruiser: What We Know About Walt Disney World's Star Wars Hotel

How Long You Can Stay In The Galactic Starcruiser

The first and most obvious way that the Galactic Starcruiser differs from a traditional hotel and becomes more like a cruise ship is that you can't book your stay for any number of nights you choose. Stays at the Galactic Starcruiser will be three day, two night experiences, where everybody in the starcruiser checks in at the same time and checks out at the same time. It's possible you might be able to book multiple consecutive stays, but they'll certainly need to be booked two nights at a time even if that is possible. We can expect that every three days will follow a pretty similar schedule as far as what experiences or available, what characters might wander through, or what "events" might take place while on board.