Why The Invisible Man Never Tries To Convince The Audience Elisabeth Moss Might Be Crazy

You know, it’s funny. Early on, there’s this idea of the movie could maybe exist as a just a purely paranoid movie. If you think about classic paranoia movies like Rosemary’s Baby, the question is there, like, 'What’s really happening?' You know, 'Is she imagining it?' And right up until the end, you’re thinking 'Is this real or not?' But I feel like I’ve done that, you know. I’ve written the haunted house movie where the person isn’t being believed. So I was like, you know, I have to be a bit sensitive with this topic of these relationships. So I just wanted to present Elisabeth Moss’ character as the central character and the audience surrogate. So you spend the whole movie in her shoes. You never step outside her viewpoint, you know? It’s really a one woman show in that way.