Ben Affleck Jokes About Returning As Batman Someday But He'd Really Rather You Stopped Asking

It's fun to speculate about a return -- and I love a good fan-made trailer or mashup probably even more than the next person. But Affleck is in a serious place in his life on a personal level and that crossed over into his professional life with his role in The Way Back. He even had a breakdown filming one scene and the raw emotion that came out gave the director chills; it was even a bit too personal to include in its entirety in the movie.