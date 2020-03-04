5 Things That Don’t Make Sense About The Little Mermaid

How Exactly Did Ariel And Eric Find True Love?

No one is saying that Ariel and Eric aren’t an appealing animated couple. They took a leap of faith on each other and it seemed to have worked out. But how did they really fall in love with each other? Ariel instantly fell in love with Eric because he was a hot human. Eric fell in love with Ariel because she had a pretty voice. Their courtship involved a long period of not talking, yet somehow we’re supposed to believe they’re deeply in love? They didn’t have enough real conversations to learn enough about each other to truly decide that they were meant to be together. Most of their relationship is based on their attraction to each other. This is a theme and pattern of many Disney movies; numerous classic Disney couples meet once and fall in love.