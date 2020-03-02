Rian Johnson Compares Writing Knives Out And Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Rian Johnson does have a point. Even though Star Wars: The Last Jedi was part of a trilogy, that might have included characters that we know, the movie itself was still a brand new creation that would take those characters to new places. Creating the story itself isn't necessarily any different or easier simply because we know who Luke Skywalker is. That's not to say that the story wasn't in some way shaped by those existing characters, but at the end of the day every script has to start from scratch and you're certainly not guaranteed that a sequel will be better simply because the characters are known by the audience.