One Jurassic World Character Colin Trevorrow Is Especially Proud Of

Colin's very proud of where he's taken this particular character. He kind of rescued this character from obscurity from the original Jurassic Park movie....Then years later Colin came back and said 'Well who's not dead?' and went through the roster of characters. There was only one person they could really, not even resurrect him, they just pulled him back from obscurity because he had not been attended to properly as far as I'm concerned. And he has now taken a turn into a whole other world in the franchise and become a more complex and more interesting individual. So where he goes in the third movie, cannot be said by me right now, but Colin's very proud of it and rightly so.