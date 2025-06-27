The Story Behind How Jonathan Bailey Ended Up Playing A Clarinet Solo On Jurassic World Rebirth’s Score: ‘It Was The Most Terrifying Thing’
Jonathan Bailey is in even more of Jurassic World Rebirth than we knew.
A lot of fans are likely looking forward to the release of Jurassic World Rebirth next week. Many of them may be especially excited to see the next big role by Wicked star Jonathan Bailey. We’ll get to see a different side of him in the sci-fi action adventure, but it turns out we’ll also hear a different side of him in the film’s score.
We knew Jonathan Bailey could sing and dance, but I certainly didn’t know he could also play the clarinet. It turns out he’s also pretty good, as he ended up sitting in with the orchestra recording the Jurassic World Rebirth score. He tells SiriusXM that he went to Abby Road Studios to watch the recording for fun and was inspired to break out his clarinet. He explained…
Bailey was eventually talked into sitting in with the orchestra, which he did happily, but mostly just because he wanted to play John Williams’ iconic Jurassic Park theme. It turns out that even if it had been 18 years, Bailey’s a solid clarinet player, as Rebirth composer Alexandre Desplat told him he was welcome to stay. He was even offered a solo, though he initially turned it down as he didn't want to upset the professional musicians. Bailey continued…
It's understandable, and commendable, that Bailey didn't want to take the solo away from a member of the orchestra. But it seems everybody was ok with it. As when the solo opportunity came up a second time, he was once again offered it, and the second time he took it. The timing could not have been more perfect. Bailey said…
So when you’re watching Jurassic World Rebirth next week and you see Jonathan Bailey touch a dinosaur and hear a clarinet solo, now you know it’s actually him performing the music as well. Makes me wish I hadn’t quit the clarinet in the fourth grade.
