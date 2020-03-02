Wait, Is Blumhouse Is Doing Another Paranormal Activity?

The horror genre has been in a serious renaissance over the past few years, to the joy of moviegoers. Exciting original concepts have made their way to theaters, resulting in box office and critical success. Many of the modern classics come from Blumhouse Productions, including Get Out, Split, Happy Death Day, and the Halloween reboot. And now it looks like the horror house will soon return to one of the franchises that helped put it on the map: Paranormal Activity.