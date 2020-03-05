Ben Stiller Denies Fast And Furious F9 Casting Rumor

Of course, with the rumor apparently being completely untrue, one wonders just where it came from. While rumors certainly can come from anywhere, and often do, there's usually a kernel of truth in them that simply got inflated. It's possible that maybe there were talks with Ben Stiller about a role at some point that didn't work out. It's possible somebody misread IMDb and thought that his role of Mr. Furious from Mystery Men was actually a part in a Fast & Furious movie. Maybe this was an April Fool's Day joke that was accidentally published on Leap Day by somebody who doesn't understand how calendars work. Or maybe the whole thing was just completely made up.