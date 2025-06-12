Brad Pitt Was Asked If He'd Work With Tom Cruise Again, And His One Stipulation Makes Total Sense

Things are about to get thrilling again on the 2025 movie schedule, thanks to F1’s fast-approaching release into theaters. As the Brad Pitt-starring racing drama has people recalling the need for speed that his previous co-star Tom Cruise tends to feel, folks want to know if a reunion could ever be on the way. While Mr. Pitt answered that question rather creatively, he didn’t say no; he merely set a condition vital to this ever taking place.

Speaking with E! News , the leading man of director Joseph Kosinski’s latest film got down to brass tacks. In a conversation that brought up those old Cruise/Pitt go-kart races during the production of Interview with the Vampire, Brad Pitt made this firm demand for a potential on-screen re-teaming:

Well, I'm not going to hang my ass off airplanes and shit like that, so when he does something again, that's on the ground.

Ok, so that feels like an automatic “no” on Tom Cruise’s mysterious space movie. And despite the high-octane thrills of F1, I don’t think Brad Pitt will be wanting to jump into production on Days of Thunder’s potential legacy-quel. And I can't say I blame him. His former co-star's penchant for airborne action is intense, and I get that not every actor wants to take part in that.

Jokes aside, it would be pretty amazing for Pitt to be cast in another film with his past vampire partner. But his request for staying “on the ground” doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen any time soon. Which sounds like part of why Tom Cruise wasn’t cast in F1 ; the other part being that if he was in Warner Bros’ upcoming thrill ride, he’d have probably tried to do all of the driving stunts.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

However, Brad Pitt may not be set to enter the danger zone, or any kind of zone, with Tom Cruise just yet; he knows when a good reunion could be had.

As he and George Clooney’s potential Ocean’s 14 pitch seems to be exciting fans and stars alike as of late, we could see that team reassembled in no time. Though if Mr. Cruise ever wanted to spend some time away from stunts, the Ocean's franchise could always use some new players on either side of the moral coin.

Don’t be too sad, though, as action fans who want Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt to take on another project could pull an interesting double feature. As Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is still in theaters, you could easily book yourself for a showing of F1® The Movie before or after that very title. Of course, you’ll have to wait until June 27th to do that, as that’s when Mr. Pitt’s shot of adrenaline (that stays on the ground) will be heading to theaters.