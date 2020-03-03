No Time To Die’s Director Explains How It’ll Connect To Daniel Craig’s Previous Movies

Leave a Comment
When No Time To Die hits theaters in just over a month it will be Daniel Craig's fifth time playing super spy James Bond. It will also be his final time in the role. We've been told that the new film will complete the story that Craig started with his rebooted version of James Bond back in Casino Royale, and now director Cary Fukunaga has perhaps explained a bit more about how these movies will be connected. Perhaps unsurprisingly, it's all about the women.
In a recent conversation with Fandango, the director of No Time To Die says that the connection between Daniel Craig's first film and his last will be the undealt with baggage from his relationship with Eva Green's Vesper Lynd and how it connects to the issues he'll be dealing with regarding Lea Seydoux's Madeleine Swann. According to Cary Fukunaga...
That’s hard to say, because I think it was definitely a collective approach to crafting the story. But I think the emotionality was something that I was interested in, and wanted to explore, and [I] wanted to get deeper into the psychology of Bond after the tragedy of his relationship with Vesper Lynd in Casino Royale. And now, with the new relationship, with Madeleine Swann, what bringing all that baggage into this new relationship means.
In Casino Royale, James Bond falls for Verper Lynd, but he then discovers that she's being manipulated by the shadow organization that came to be known as Spectre, which becomes Bond's nemesis throughout this series of films. In Spectre, Bond met Madeleine Swann and the two will still be together at the beginning of No Time To Die, but what's clear is that there's a lot going on between them.
It's hard to tell from the No Time To Die trailers if Swann has actually betrayed James Bond in some way, or if he simply believes she has. Christoph Waltz's Blofeld is certainly pushing the idea that she has some sort of deep dark secret. It's obvious that this would get to Bond, as he had already once been hurt by somebody who was hiding a major secret of her own. The idea that he might get bitten twice by this is going to make Bond especially untrusting.
One assumes that one way or another all this will come to some sort of resolution and give Daniel Craig's tenure as James Bond a satisfying, if not necessarily a happy, ending. What happens from there is anybody's guess. We could see another reboot and see a new Bond follow a different path. We could see somebody else pick up the role and carry this Bond forward as Roger Moore did after Sean Connery.
No Time to Die hits theaters April 10.