Sounds Like Mark Ruffalo Still Wants Hulk’s Rematch With Thanos

It's an interesting time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We're currently occupying the interim period between phases, anxiously awaiting what the studio has in store for the next slate of movies. There are tons of questions about what's coming next, especially as Disney+'s live-action shows will help to further flesh out the MCU. There were recently rumors that Mark Ruffalo might pop up in the She-Hulk series, and it sounds like he's also waiting on another big moment: a rematch with Thanos.