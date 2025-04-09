Tom Hiddleston Breaks Silence On Loki Return In Avengers: Doomsday: 'You Have To Be Just Very Disciplined'

Though many fans would agree that there have been some big screen missteps lately, no one can say that the MCU isn’t one of the biggest blockbuster franchises in movie history. Tom Hiddleston has been lucky enough to portray Loki in not just some of the best Marvel movies , but also his reformed character’s eponymous TV show on Disney+. Now, the actor has opened up about the big reveal that he’s returning for the upcoming superhero movie , Avengers: Doomsday.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan You can catch up on the entirety of the MCU and its dozens of movies and TV shows with a Disney+ subscription. For just $9.99/month you can fill your days and nights with Loki's full story, to be fully prepared when Avengers: Doomsday comes out!

What Did Tom Hiddleston Say About Returning For Avengers: Doomsday?

Whether you’ve watched all the Marvel movies in order or just a handful of them, you know that there are some real gems in that bunch, with the 2025 movie schedule set to deliver upcoming Marvel movies Thunderbolts* and The Fantastic Four: First Steps. However, it’ll be in 2026 that we get our first Avengers team-up post-Infinity Saga, with the release of Avengers: Doomsday .

That film will see the return of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and the star recently spoke about his casting announcement, which came during the marathon five and a half hour casting reveal in late March. When interviewer Max Balegde asked how he felt to have the news out in the world, Hiddleston replied:

Very, very excited! It's really remarkable that I can talk about it because I'm mostly in a position of knowing and not being able to say anything! It's strange; you have to be just very disciplined about carrying this secret around, but it’s been an extraordinary chapter of my life playing Loki, and it’s not over yet.

No, sir. It’s not over at all! Luckily, the star is both well-practiced at keeping Marvel secrets and beloved as Loki, so there are probably millions of MCU fans who want to see him bring the character back indefinitely. And, if you watched both seasons of his series, you know that Loki could play a major part in the events of the new movie.

Viewers are fully ensconced in the Multiverse Saga (which began with the release of Black Widow in 2021) now, and the Loki variant we watched in the show is a key to the Marvel multiverse as a whole . During the somewhat confusing Season 2 finale , the new and improved God of Mischief managed to keep all of existence from going BOOM by using his considerable magical powers to bring back the dying timelines in the multiverse.

He also took up the position as the ultimate guardian of those timelines, replacing the killed-by-Sylvie He Who Remains Kang variant who’d previously filled the position. Thus bringing us to a multiverse where Loki is fulfilling a brand new “glorious purpose” by the time Doomsday kicks off.

Seeing as how the film (which we don’t know much about plot-wise, with the exception of erstwhile Iron Man, Robert Downey Jr., playing evil-doer Doctor Doom ) will see folks like the original X-Men team up with members of the Tunderbolts, Fantastic Four and others who haven’t been together before ( Channing Tatum’s Gambit, y’all!! ), my guess is that Hiddleston’s Loki will have a lot to say about what’s going to go down.