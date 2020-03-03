How Mark Wahlberg Felt About Being Attacked By A Dog, Beat Up Every 10 Minutes In Spenser Confidential

Mark Wahlberg clarified that for the close-ups, an animatronic head was used, but he was nonetheless “dinged up pretty good” while this dog was attacking him for Spenser Confidential. But it wasn’t just the dog attack that was rough on Wahlberg, as he noted how he gets beat up “every 10 minutes” in the Netflix feature, which he suspects the rest of the cast and crew was secretly enjoying. Actually, Peter Berg has been very forthcoming about how he enjoys that.