3 Reasons To Revisit Black Panther On Disney+ Today

While the next few Marvel movies or shows might not connect to Wakanda, I’d imagine films coming up such The Eternals or Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will be somewhat inspired by the 2018 Best Picture nominee. Black Panther II is in the works, with Ryan Coogler back onboard to write and direct. The movie is set to come to theaters on May 6, 2022 during Phase Five. That’s a while from now, but as we’ve learned you never know when a Marvel character will pop up unexpectedly.