Anthony Mackie Shared A Sweet Message (And Cool BTS Pics) After Captain America: Brave New World Hit Disney+

It’s official: the 2025 movie release Captain America: Brave New World is streamable for anyone with a Disney+ subscription! Amid buzz over this digital drop, of the most heartwarming reactions came from the film's lead, Anthony Mackie, who took a moment to reflect on the journey that led him to carry the shield. The actor, who will be in at least of couple of upcoming Marvel movies as Sam Wilson/Cap, shared a touching message alongside a series of behind-the-scenes, black-and-white photos.

In a post shared to his Instagram, Mackie opened up about what the moment means to him. “Amazing to think about Captain America being on Disney+ now,” he wrote. “It was such a great journey, filled with love and support from family and Marvel crew." The post’s caption, which you can read embedded below, also references poet Langston Hughes, underscoring the significance of the moment for the 8 Mile alum and many fans who have followed his transformation from Falcon to full-blown Captain America. Check out the post:

A post shared by Anthony Mackie (@anthonymackie) A photo posted by on

Mackie's post shows a series of four black-and-white pics that really hit you in the feels. The first one features the Falcon and the Winter Soldier star facing off with Harrison Ford, his co-star from Brave New World and a total Hollywood legend. The second and fourth shots are more low-key, with Mackie alone, deep in thought—they definitely have a vibe. Of course, then there’s the hug: in the third pic, David Harbour, a.k.a. the Red Guardian from Thunderbolts*/New Avengers, is all smiles as he gives Mackie a big embrace.

Fans and critics had mixed opinions about Brave New World. However, Anthony Mackie's transition to Captain America represents more than just a career milestone—it is a significant cultural achievement. He is the first Black actor to lead a Captain America film, and it’s exciting to see him so thrilled that his hard work and this historic moment have arrived on the streaming platform for MCU fans to enjoy. It's also worth mentioning that even amid the mixed reviews, Mackie's performance was mostly well received.

Disney+: from $9.99 a month w/ ad-supported plan

Captain America: Brave New World and other MCU titles await on Disney+! Grab the ad-supported plan, which stars from $9.99 a month. Or take the ad-free route and pay $15.99 a month. Customers can also save 16% by pre-paying $159.99 for a year.

All in all, the behind-the-scenes photos represent a sweet treat for fans, showing the more intimate moments that occurred on the set of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. While headlining Brave New World was a dream come true for Anthony Mackie, the dream that continues. Mackie is one of the many stars headlining Avengers (and whose chair we did see), as Sam is set to return set to battle it out in the Russo Brothers’ Doomsday.

True to his style, Mackie has already shared some fun behind-the-scenes shots, like his plane ride to London to kick off filming for the highly anticipated upcoming superhero movie. And, of course, he was rocking a Powerpuff Girls shirt.

While fans wait for Anthony Mackie's next Marvel gig, they can dive into his first solo outing with the shield. Captain America: Brave New World is finally available for home viewing, and it’s a perfect way to get hyped for Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to assemble on December 18, 2026.