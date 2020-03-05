How Much Mulan May Make For Its Opening Weekend

Disney's live action remakes have a strong track record at the box office. Four of them have crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office, and a fifth, The Jungle Book, came up just short of that mark. After a 2019 where the studio released several of those remakes, including two of those $1 billion hits, Disney only has one remake set to hit the screen in 2020. However, based on the current opening weekend projections, Mulan might pick up right where The Lion King left off as it's posed to have the biggest openeing weekend of the year so far.