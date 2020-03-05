Greyhound Trailer: Check Out First Look At Tom Hanks’ New World War II Movie

Tom Hanks has never been one to shy away from a period piece, and as shown in the Greyhound trailer, while Ernest Krause is out of his element in wartime and battling self-doubt, he’s determined to lead the USS Keeling, radio codenamed Greyhound, and the rest of the ships under his command past this assault. Or as Krause himself puts it, they’ll “rain hell down from on high.” I like the sound of that.