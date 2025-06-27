I Don't Think There's A 2026 Movie I'm More Excited About Than Project Hail Mary (And The Trailer Is Coming SOON)

Anyone with a love for reading knows that there are some books that cement themselves firmly onto our book-loving souls, the characters existing in full color in our imaginations, the stories inspiring genuine emotions, creating lasting memories for all the ups and downs, and twists and turns they took us on. Andy Weir’s Project Hail Mary is one of those books for me. As a fan of The Martian (the book and the film adaptation), I devoured Project Hail Mary when it was released, and have re-listened to the audiobook since then. I'm beyond excited about and hopeful for the film adaptation of the 2021 sci-fi thriller.

Honestly, Project Hail Mary is the movie I’m anticipating amidst some huge films listed on the 2026 movie schedule, not to mention one of the most anticipated book-to-screen adaptations on my mental I-Cant-Fracking-Wait list. So to say that I’m thrilled to know that a trailer is finally coming would be an under. statement. Show me Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace immediately.

(Fine, show me on Monday, because that's when the trailer is coming.)

If you haven’t read the book, I promise there are no big spoilers here (though there is a vague hint in the last section of this article if you want to avoid that). The basic premise of the story is that the world is in big trouble, and main character, Ryland Grace, finds himself awakening on a spaceship on a mission for one last attempt to save the planet. How he got there and what he has to do is all part of what unfolds in the story, so I don’t want to get too into the specifics, but it’s a page-turner and the perfect kind of story for writer Drew Goddard and directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller to bring to the screen.

The Project Hail Mary Trailer Is Coming Monday, June 30th

In addition to dropping the poster above on Friday morning — a poster that somehow captures every color of my anticipation for this movie, I might add — Amazon MGM Studios gave me one reason to wish the weekend would go faster when they revealed that the first trailer for the movie was dropping on Monday.

While this will be the first time most of us see any significant footage from the Project Hail Mary movie adaptation, it won’t be the first time anyone’s seen footage. CinemaBlend’s Jeff McCobb and Eric Eisenberg were fortunate enough to be in the room at CinemaCon when Amazon did their presentation for their upcoming slate. Eric’s a fan of the book, and you can tell by his glowing response — “my excitement has reached extreme levels” is literally one of the things he said after seeing the footage — that he’s optimistic about the movie, to say the least.

Just How Much Will The Trailer Show?

I was more vague with my description of the movie because I loved not knowing much more than Ryland Grace did about what was going on when the book begins. With that said, Amazon MGM’s official description gives a few more details away and hints at the existence of another character that's in the story. Will they show that character in the trailer? I’m kind of hoping they don’t, or that it’s just a tease. I understand that the movie needs to entice people who haven’t read the book to come out to theaters in March 2026 and see it, so it’s possible trailer-viewers will learn a bit more about what’s going on in this story than we did in the early chapters of the book.

Still, I hope the marketing leaves some big things for the film’s release. I’m absolutely going to see it, I promise! And with an impressively high 4.5 rating on GoodReads (especially considering there are more than 800,000 ratings logged for the book), I’m willing to bet there are a lot of other book fans who will be lining up to see Project Hail Mary.

Project Hail Mary hits theaters on March 20, 2026. Keep an eye out for the trailer when it drops this Monday!