Awkwafina: 6 Important Things To Know About The Rapper-Turned-Actress

She Has A Close Relationship With Her Grandmother

The Farewell is a movie based on Lulu Wang’s real life experience. In the film, Awkwafina plays Billi. Billi’s Chinese family returns to China because her grandmother has been diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer, and she only has a short time left to live. They decide to keep her in the dark about her health condition, and instead, they tell Billie’s grandmother that everyone is gathering for the wedding of a cousin. Awkwafina felt this was her most personal role so far, because she is very close with her grandmother. She also related to Billi’s struggle of not feeling at home in China or America.