Reneé Rapp Seemingly Threw Shade At Sex Lives Of College Girls’ Last Season In Her New Single And I’m Shook

Reneé Rapp's star power has been steadily growing for years, thanks to her thriving career as both an actress and recording artist. After making waves on Broadway, she joined the cast of Sex Lives of College Girls, which was written by Mindy Kaling. But she left the comedy (which is streaming with a Max subscription) in Season 3, to the disappointment of fans. And in her new single "Leave Me Alone" she seemingly threw shade at the show while addressing her departure.

While Sex Lives of College Girls fans missed Rapp in the final season, she's been super busy thanks to her music career as well as her starring role in the musical Mean Girls movie (streaming with a Paramount+ subscription). She had a few appearances in Season 3, but now fans are wondering if there was beef with the comedy. Because in the second version of "Leave Me Alone", she sings:

Sign a hunnid NDAs, but I still say something. Leave me alone, bitch, I wanna have fun I took my sex life with me, now the show ain't fucking. Leave me alone, bitch, I wanna have fun.

Well, that's one way to turn heads. Reneé Rapp is known for being outspoken (seriously her Mean Girls interviews were delightgully wild), and this lyric is already making the rounds online. But was this just a clever lyric or actual shade at the HBO series? Only time will tell, but there's likely going to be discourse about this for the foreseeable future.

Despite Rapp's departure, her co-star Alyah Chanelle Scott confirmed they were still friends and basically neighbors. So maybe she's just being cheeky in her new song, rather than actually having contempt for those involved in Sex Lives.

This isn't the first time fans have wondered if Rapp's lyrics were pointed at her former gig at HBO. The track "Poison Poison" from her previous album referenced her "bosses'" leading some fans to wonder if she had beef with one of her co-stars. The lyrics read:

This might be out of pocket but I might just have to drop it. So go, run, check your inboxes, you incriminated our bosses.

This is all just theorizing and hearsay at this point, but "Leave Me Alone" rather explicitly name-dropped Sex Lives of College Girls. And the lyrics seem to indicate that she thought the show suffered in quality after her departure as fan favorite character Leighton Murray.

Reneé Rapp's new album Bite Me is currently expected to arrive on August 1st. She doesn't currently have any acting projects announced for the 2025 movie release list or beyond, so we'll just have to wait and see what comes next. But since Sex Lives ended its tenure on the air with Season 3, we shouldn't expect any more episodes... with our without her.