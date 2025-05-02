Nicole Kidman Clocked Jenna Ortega Wearing A Shirt With Her Face On It And Had A One-Word Response

There’s no doubt that Nicole Kidman is a total icon. Her best movies and female-driven milestone of working with women in Hollywood make Kidman quite a role model. Jenna Ortega sure is a fan of the Australian actress, as evidenced by her wearing Kidman's face on her shirt. Naturally, the Oscar winner chimes in with a one-word response.

Like V Magazine's Instagram says, Jenna Ortega really is a woman defining her generation. This year alone, she co-starred with Paul Rudd in Death of a Unicorn , has the 2025 movie release of Hurry Up Tomorrow with The Weeknd, and has Wednesday Season 2 coming to your Netflix subscription this summer. Ortega is filling up her schedule fast, like another A-lister she admires. While posing for the cover of V154 Summer 2025, the American actress wore a shirt that has Nicole Kidman’s face on it, and I’m loving the admiration for the Far and Away actress:

A post shared by V Magazine (@vmagazine) A photo posted by on

Don’t you love it when one actress shows she’s a fan of another? Jenna Ortega is looking incredible wearing a zip-up hoodie with a t-shirt of Nicole Kidman’s face on it. It’s nice to see the younger generation of stars show their appreciation for the actresses who paved the way before them.

Jenna Ortega’s stylish shirt sure didn’t escape Nicole Kidman's eyes. On her Instagram stories , the Cold Mountain actress gave a one-worded response to Ortega’s fashion choice, and I’m loving the support that’s happening here:

Stunning 🖤 @jennaortega

Yes, she is! I’d like to believe that Nicole Kidman seeing multiple photos of herself on Jenna Ortega’s shirt must have warmed her heart. It really is one of the best ways to show what a fan you are of a respected artist.

Other than the two being actresses, another thing that Nicole Kidman and Jenna Ortega have in common is their big Netflix presence. Other than her iconic deadpan delivery playing Wednesday Addams on Wednesday, Ortega has starred in The Babysitter: Killer Queen, the second season of You, and the Netflix family-comedy Yes Day. Netflix really was a great place for the former Disney Channel star to transition to more mature roles.

Nicole Kidman’s acting talents have also shown on the streamer, like being in the cast of the Ryan Murphy musical The Prom , co-starring with Zac Efron in the Netflix Original A Family Affair, and her critically-acclaimed performance in the Netflix miniseries The Perfect Couple . With the two dominating the streaming service, hopefully they can work on a project together down the line.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Clearly Nicole Kidman knows now that Jenna Ortega is a fan of hers if she was willing to wear a shirt that had her face on it. There’s nothing like showing your praise for an actress than by incorporating their likeness into your wardrobe. You can show your support for Ortega by seeing her new movie, Hurry Up Tomorrow, in theaters on May 16th.