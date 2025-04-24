Nikki Glaser Knows She Has A 'Reputation For Being Mean,' But Used Timothée Chalamet And Benny Blanco To Explain Why That's Not The Case

Nikki Glaser’s comedy rise has continued to be a dynamic one. This year she took on hosting duties for the Golden Globes as part of the 2025 TV premiere list, and though it was a well-received performance , it didn’t shake the present unfriendly perception that’s been following her. That public impression likely took root while she participated in a variety of roasts, but especially during Tom Brady’s night and the aftermath that followed . Now the comedian is trying to shake the vibe by using her Timothée Chalamet and Benny Blanco jokes to showcase why not.

Glaser spoke with THR and addressed the discourse about her comedic stylings, then actively dismantled it. She led with jokes from the Globes opening, and dove into her succinct presentation. First, she shared that the rising Bob Dylan actor got wind he’d be a part of the monologue and, in turn, wanted to avoid the ribbing. When the Trainwreck actress heard, she understood on multiple levels–she said:

That got back to him, and he was just going to skip my monologue and get there late, just so he didn’t have to deal with it. I get it, because he’s there with his girlfriend who is already the subject of so many jokes. He shouldn’t have to sit there if I’m going to make fun of something about him — it’s like his night. So, I don’t begrudge him doing that.

It really speaks to how not mean she is when prepping her work. Today’s standup landscape is trickier than ever, and for her to lead as human first, jokester second is (in my opinion) how to shred any past perceptions. It probably didn’t hurt during her preparations that she sought advice from Gervais, among other past Globe hosts .

The I Feel Pretty alum expanded by saying that she loves Chalamet, and made sure that he felt comfortable to partake in the whole evening. She did this by reaching out to his agent, reassuring the duo that the coming razz would only be in good fun:

I love Timothée! I’m not telling you the jokes, but I promise the jokes are only uplifting him and saying, ‘I’m a huge fan.’ I would never do anything to ruin his night!

It’s really cool that she ensured the comfort level of one of her subjects and then had so much success with him on air. Again, because of her prep, everyone had a great lighthearted evening. In my opinion, Glaser taking the time to do that levels up her game; it reveals so much about her in a positive way.

After sharing the Chalamet bit, the Someday You’ll Die comedian had only one prompt about Blanco and Selena Gomez, that felt off. The quip dealt with Gomez’s nominations and Blanco’s luckiness being engaged to the triple threat. The 2025 host stated that she texted Blanco about the zinger, and both he and Only Murders in the Building star deemed it Globe-worthy. Glaser shared:

That joke didn’t actually come from a mean place. I felt like it was OK for me at least to say.

Another instance of not mean girl behavior. Even though the light roast was a bit toastier than the rest, she openly addressed it. With both jokes landing during the big night, along with many others, Glaser walked away with largely high praise. Her bits were succinct and just right, especially knowing she avoided the Lively-Baldoni lawsuit and left spicier jokes cut from the Globes monologue .

