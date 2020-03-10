7 Fascinating Things To Know About Lucas Hedges

In fact, Lucas Hedges has had quite a life, both leading up to Manchester By The Sea and after he became one of the most well regarded young actors in Hollywood. Since he was first featured in Dan In Real Life (which was directed by his father, Peter Hedges), the 23-year-old has worked with everyone from Wes Anderson to Greta Gerwig and a few other notable directors in between. The thing about Hedges is that even though you may think you haven't heard of him, you've seen in some of the most prolific movies of the past five years. Let's take a look at how he got there.