The Invisible Man: 6 Other Universal Monster Movies Blumhouse Should Remake

Rarely have the Middle Ages been used as a setting for a horror film in recent years and if anyone can nail it, Blumhouse can with a new take on Tower of London. A tale of one man who has no qualms about leaving a trail of blood on his path to supreme rule, enveloped in an aesthetic and overtone that is both bleak and accurate to the time period while also throwing in some brutal gore for dramatic effect, this could be the most thrilling history lesson to come to the screen in ages. My choice for director: The Witch and The Lighthouse helmer Robert Eggers.