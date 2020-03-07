Mark Wahlberg Recalls 'Aggressive' Fight With The Yards Co-Star Joaquin Phoenix

Mark and I blocked it out of ourselves. We wanted it to be an epic battle, falling down the stairs and out on to the street. We had elbow pads and knee pads, but on the first take Mark just grabbed me with his pinkie, flipped me into the air and I landed on my head. Man, did I have a bump. I was black and blue for days. But I sure as hell wasn't gonna do any fucking John Wayne-style punching. I wanted it to be sloppy and barbaric and painful, like I'm hugging the life out of this guy who's my friend while I'm pounding at him.