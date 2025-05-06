How Brad Pitt Is Allegedly Trying To One-Up ‘Old Pal’ Leonardo DiCaprio With His New Movie

News
By published

Brad vs. Leo: The cinematic showdown you didn’t know you needed?

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Leonardo DiCaprio Brad Pitt
(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Brad Pitt isn’t slowing down at 61, and I’m not just talking about his 2025 movie release, the Kosinski new racing thriller F1, or the recently announced continuation of his Cliff Booth character. He’s about to throw down a cinematic challenge to his longtime friend Leonardo DiCaprio, as he prepares to film his upcoming survival thriller Heart of the Beast. According to a new report, an insider claims Pitt is training harder than he has in years, allegedly with one goal in mind: to match—or top—DiCaprio’s extreme performance in The Revenant.

According to InTouch Weekly, Pitt is fully locked in on the physically grueling shoot, which will see him portraying a former U.S. Navy SEAL stranded in the remote wilderness alongside his retired combat dog. The insider notes that the Bullet Train headliner is taking the lead not just as the film’s star, but also as a producer, and he’s well aware of the physical punishment ahead. The source told the outlet that allegedly:

Brad hates the gym, and even though he has a full weightlifting spread at his home in Los Angeles, he’s been doing as much outdoors training as he can, putting his flexibility and endurance to the test. This is going to be an intense shoot and even though Brad isn’t doing all of his own stunts, he’s going to be in some physically hairy situations along the lines of what his old pal Leonardo DiCaprio put himself through on The Revenant.

Topping Leonardo DiCaprio's performance in The Revenant is no easy feat. From the intense bear sequences to the raw meat-eating scenes, DiCaprio truly brought his best to a role that earned him his first Oscar. The Titanic star famously endured weeks in freezing conditions, swam in icy rivers, and reportedly slept in an animal carcass to portray fur trapper Hugh Glass in Alejandro Iñárritu’s 2015 epic, a performance that finally earned him an Oscar. Now, insiders suggest the Ad Astra actor is aiming for the same level of visceral authenticity in Heart of the Beast:

Of course, Brad is competitive enough to want to top what Leo did, but even matching that level of extreme physicality would be remarkable, and not without real risks.

The Troy actor has reportedly been spotted on set in New Zealand’s South Island, sporting a rugged look complete with a knit beanie and beard, and was seen kayaking in the wilderness where much of the film is being shot. Rather than relying on conventional training, the Fight Club star has allegedly embraced outdoor cardio and endurance routines to prepare for the demanding role. The insider added:

Brad is going into Heart of the Beast with his eyes wide open as a producer, a star, and somebody who is going to be putting himself through an enormous amount of physical punishment to get this story told.

Despite his age, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood alum appears ready to take on the physical toll of telling this survival story. With a plot focused on isolation, resilience, and the bond between man and dog in the face of nature’s worst, the movie offers plenty of opportunities for extreme moments that could rival DiCaprio’s icy ordeal. If the execution matches the ambition, it could be one of his most intense roles yet.

Up next for Pitt, he stars as Sonny Hayes in F1, playing a retired driver brought back to the sport by a friend (Javier Bardem) to mentor rising star Joshua "Noah" Pearce (Damson Idris). The talented ensemble cast also stars Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Shea Whigham. With action that will demand the big screen experience, the film hits U.S. theaters June 27.

Ryan LaBee
Ryan LaBee
Writer

Ryan graduated from Missouri State University with a BA in English/Creative Writing. An expert in all things horror, Ryan enjoys covering a wide variety of topics. He's also a lifelong comic book fan and an avid watcher of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies

Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Living Together After Welcoming Their Baby? Here’s What An Insider Says

Thanks Goodness For Jaws’ Anniversary Because The Movie Has A Popcorn Bucket Now That’s Just Too Perfect

That Time Carrie Underwood Nearly Quit American Idol Ahead Of Her Win
See more latest
Most Popular
Carrie Underwood reads from her 2005 journal ahead of making her debut as a judge on American Idol Season 23.
That Time Carrie Underwood Nearly Quit American Idol Ahead Of Her Win
Superman flying in the new trailer
‘I Don’t Want To Bury The Lede.’ Warner Bros Head Honchos Just Admitted They’ve Seen An Early Cut Of Superman, And There’s A Lot To Unpack
Fox and MGK smiling on the carpet of the 2022 Billboard music awards
Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Living Together After Welcoming Their Baby? Here’s What An Insider Says
Misha Collins, Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki standing together in Supernatural Season 15
The Boys’ Eric Kripke Saw Fellow Supernatural Vets Jared Padalecki And Misha Collins Reunite On Set, And I Wish I Could’ve Been A Fly-Sized Supe On The Wall
Jaws on a rampage
Thanks Goodness For Jaws’ Anniversary Because The Movie Has A Popcorn Bucket Now That’s Just Too Perfect
Halle Berry at The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York, New York.
Halle Berry Nearly Dealt With A Wardrobe Malfunction Every Time She Walked At The Met Gala, But Her Dress Designer Spoke Out About Why They Went There With The Theme
Robert Downey Jr. stands smiling with his head cocked to the side in Spider-Man: Homecoming, pictured next to Dominique Thorne smiling with her head slightly bowed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
'It's Really Reassuring To Know You're Not Embarrassing Iron Man.' Ironheart's Star Opens Up About Getting Robert Downey Jr's Stamp Of Approval As Filming Wrapped
Aimee Lou Wood as Chelsea on The White Lotus Season 3 finale.
The White Lotus' Aimee Lou Wood Was Asked About Possible SNL Appearance After Parody Sketch Controversy, And I Hope Lorne Michaels Is Listening
Ellie standing in Seattle looking out at TV station in The Last of Us Season 2 &quot;Day One&quot;
There Has Been A Lot Of Debate About Gendered Emmy Categories, But I Love How Bella Ramsey Tackled The Subject
Zendaya attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Superfine: Tailoring Black Style&quot; at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
My Favorite Thing About The Met Gala Was Zendaya Totally Peeping On Diana Ross’ Carpet Walk