No, Doctor Strange's Director Isn't Actually Making A Star Wars Movie, But His Idea Is Still Great

As for Star Wars, it’s unclear what the next era of the franchise’s film side will look like. Among the Star Wars cinematic projects we know are in development are a trilogy being overseen by The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, a movie that Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is producing and a separate movie that will be directed by J.D. Dillard and written by Matt Owens. However, along with no plot details being revealed about any of these projects, none of them have release dates attached.