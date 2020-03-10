New Jungle Cruise Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Revealing What's Really Going On

This new trailer for Jungle Cruise opens on a rare moment of tranquility between its protagonists. As Dwayne Johnson's hulking riverboat captain Frank strums on the ukulele, Emily Blunt's Lily goes into detail about their mission. There's said to be a tree of life in the midst of the dangerous jungle, which has the potential to save lives. Frank believes it's nowhere to be found... but Lily has the secret key. And smart money says that the evil forces of the movie will want to get their hands on said key throughout its runtime.