New Jungle Cruise Trailer Has Dwayne Johnson And Emily Blunt Revealing What's Really Going On

It's no secret that Disney as a behemoth in the entertainment world. There's an iconography in the House of Mouse's movies and theme parks, with certain attractions being adapted to film. Following the long running success of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Disney's next theme park movie is Jaume Collet-Serra's Jungle Cruise. The upcoming blockbuster will star Emily Blunt and The Rock, and the newest trailer finally revealed the details of its plot.
Obviously Jungle Cruise will take some of the experiences of the beloved park attraction of the same name, but the inner workings of the plot have been largely a mystery. This changed with the movie's second full trailer, which fleshed out the adventure Emily Blunt's Lily is so intent on. What's more, it features over the top action including a submarine and a quarrel with a wild leopard. Check it out below.
Wow. There's a lot to unpack here, but one thing is clear from Jungle Cruise: it's going to be a visual spectacle in theaters. But with Disney at the reigns, this probably shouldn't be much of a surprise.
This new trailer for Jungle Cruise opens on a rare moment of tranquility between its protagonists. As Dwayne Johnson's hulking riverboat captain Frank strums on the ukulele, Emily Blunt's Lily goes into detail about their mission. There's said to be a tree of life in the midst of the dangerous jungle, which has the potential to save lives. Frank believes it's nowhere to be found... but Lily has the secret key. And smart money says that the evil forces of the movie will want to get their hands on said key throughout its runtime.
The montage of scenes that is shown during Frank and Lily's conversation show some of the gorgeous and dangerous settings that the pair will be traversing throughout the upcoming movie. There's a high speed waterfall, a bioluminescent jungle, and apparently some elephants. Because everybody loves elephants. Their chat also shows the funny, bickering dynamic of Jungle Cruise's lead characters, with Emily Blunt and The Rock seemingly having great chemistry.
But there will plenty of obstacles in the way, both human and otherwise. Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons has been set up as the mysterious villain, who hasn't gotten a ton of screen time throughout its two trailers. But he's bringing manpower and artillery, including an actual submarine. Luckily The Rock has tussled with a sub before on The Fate of the Furious.
The human enemies will obviously factor heavily into Jungle Cruise, The Rock's character insists that everything within the actual jungle also wants to kill them. Frank is shown fighting off all sorts of animals, including both piranhas and a jaguar. Later in the trailer he's also battling some type of pirate monster, which has an axe attached to its arm. Clearly Jungle Cruise is going to take us a variety of places during its runtime.
The rest of our questions will be answered when Jungle Cruise hits theaters on July 24th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.