How Harrison Ford Is Still Able To Make Indiana Jones 5 At 77

The legendary actor recently sat down with Parade Magazine to discuss a wide variety of things about his life including his love of flying, his marriage to Calista Flockhart and what he does for exercise. The answer to the last question is apparently a lot. Ford still does a lot of manual labor projects on his ranch in Wyoming himself, and beyond that, he bikes, plays tennis and lifts three days a week. He also apparently tries to stay as flexible as possible in order to fight off any injuries he gets, which have become more common. As with most things, Harrison Ford describes his own fitness in very understated terms…