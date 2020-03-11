When Disneyland's Avengers Campus Is Finally Opening

The opening date puts the new land right in the middle of the summer vacation season. One has to wonder if the opening date might have a negative impact on early summer attendance. When Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge opened in May we largely did not see the massive crowds we were expecting and there was a belief that many were holding off on making trips until Rise of the Resistance was open. When Rise of the Resistance did open, guests showed up, seeming to bear that out. By the same token, some guests might put off trips until they can see the newest addition.