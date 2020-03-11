Disneyland's Avengers Campus: All The Reasons To Be Excited

The Mark 80 Iron Man is not a suit that we ever actually see in the MCU, and so when it debuts at Disneyland Resort, it will be the first, and one assumes, at least for the moment, only, place to see this particular version of the character. It's one of the few character costumes that Disneyland is still keeping under wraps, which makes it feel that much more exciting. We'll also see the introduction of Okoye for the first time in a Disney theme park who will be on hand to train young recruits in what sounds like the Marvel equivalent to the Jedi Training Academy.