Pixar's Full Soul Trailer Is An Emotional And Visual Treat

Disney and Pixar have had a partnership for years, bringing animated blockbusters to theaters. And in the process, they usually bring audiences to tears with their funny and super emotional storylines. This tradition doesn't look like its changing anytime soon, at least if the upcoming movie Soul is any indication. Directed by Up and Inside Out's Pete Docter, Soul will take a deep into humanity, death, and the afterlife while still no doubt having moviegoers in stitches. And luckily for us, the full trailer has finally arrived.
The marketing for Soul has been steadily picking up, but the original teaser and posters didn't exactly make the story clear. But all that changes with the movie's full trailer, which properly lays out the stakes and adventure that the movie's protagonist will go on. Starring Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey, and a strong supporting cast, Soul looks like it's going to definitely be a tear jerker. Check out the full trailer below.
What a doozy. It looks like Soul will have its own unique visual language for Disney/Pixar, and its subject matter is no doubt going to hit very close to home. Let's break down exactly what we're being shown in this full trailer for the animated blockbuster.
This trailer opens up on Jamie Foxx's protagonist Joe Gardner. But rather than meeting him in the world of the living, we're introduced to Joe as a little blue guy floating around the afterlife. He eventually meets more spirits, but decides that he isn't ready to go toward the life and onto the next state of the afterlife. He turns back, which sets the true plot of the movie in motion.
This new trailer for Soul also shows much more footage of Joe on Earth in his human form. The animation is in stark juxtaposition to the visual language of the afterlife, and it'll be interesting to see how the movie's theatrical cut pivots between these very different worlds. Because as we learn later in the trailer, his apparent death is only the beginning of this story.
In his travels in the great beyond, Joe finds a companion in Tina Fey's character 22. She's a soul that has yet to occupy a body, and seems rather pessimistic about the system currently in place. But when Joe decides to try and return to his body on Earth, they go on a wild adventure that will no doubt see them bond along the way. Soul will also feature the voice talents of Questlove, Phylicia Rashad, and Hamilton's Daveed Diggs.
While Disney/Pixar movies have never shied away from tear jerking scenes (Up anyone?), it looks like Soul is going to an even deeper project. The subject of death and the soul are deeply personal to each individual, and have the ability to inspire extreme emotions. Given how Pete Docter has already broken our hearts a few times throughout his time as an animation director, smart money says this one is going to go for the jugular.
Soul is currently set to arrive in theaters on June 19th. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.