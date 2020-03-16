The 10 Best Renée Zellweger Movies, Ranked

It should come as no surprise, but Renée Zellweger is one of the most prestigious and prolific actresses of her generation. With two Oscars, four Golden Globes, and literally dozens of other awards to her name, the actress from Katy, Texas, has remained to be a force to reckon with ever since she made her on-screen debut in the early 1990s. And with no fewer than 10 different awards for her portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy, it doesn't look like Zellweger will be stopping her reign anytime soon.