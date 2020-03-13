7 Pixar Movies That Beautifully Defied The Formula

But the big lesson that Toy Story 4 proved was that even when it looks like your best days are behind you, there’s always the chance that you can pull out a win after all. As it introduced new characters, answered old questions and potentially concluded the saga of Woody and Buzz’s friendship with a satisfying end, the fourth film turned out to be the best of the bunch in my eyes. It was something that exceeded even the most jaded of expectations and delivered another solid record breaking hit in 2019.