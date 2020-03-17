Ready Or Not And 6 Other Under The Radar Horror Gems

Villains

Bill Skarsgard is best known for his spine-chilling role as Pennywise in the IT movies, but he also did a totally different horror movie last year. Villains is a horror comedy about a young couple who are looking for a new start in Florida. Their plan is to rob one last gas station before hitting the road, but then their car breaks down. The pair decide to break into an isolated house to grab the keys of another car, but they definitely pick the wrong residence. They meet a Southern couple (played by Kyra Sedgwick and Jeffrey Donovan) who have a little girl chained up in their basement and such. Villains is a hilarious horror that debuted at 2019’s SXSW to rave reviews, but never got a great deal of mainstream attention.