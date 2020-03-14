I Still Believe: How The Real Jeremy Camp Feels About KJ Apa Playing Him In Movie

It was difficult. It's the question that people ask me: 'Are you so excited that there's a movie of your life?' And of course I am, but you're reliving the darkest part of your life, the hardest part of your life. I have a story where I was with my family and we're watching it and I had to walk out. And I'm weeping and just bawling. My wife comes and I cry on her shoulder and my kids come. We're all crying together and my daughter says something that's so beautiful. She goes 'Dad this is hard because watching this movie it would be hard knowing that somebody went through it, but knowing that it was my dad that went through it?' ... I said, 'But we wouldn't be there right now, you wouldn't be here right now if it wasn't for that.' So it's bonded us together.