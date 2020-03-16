Regal Cinemas Closing All Locations Due To Coronavirus Outbreaks

It goes to show that the repercussions of this “social distancing” will be felt in this industry for several weeks and possibly months as we look, as a global community, to halt the spread of the coronavirus. Businesses that rely wholly on crowds gathering – from gyms and bars to restaurants and movie theaters – are being hit the hardest as they adjust to this new normal. And there doesn’t seem to be an end in sight. Just as this news was breaking, the President was suggesting in a press conference that this could last into July or August.