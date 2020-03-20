Batmobile: All Of Batman's Live-Action Movie Rides, Ranked

5. Batman Forever (1995)

I have always believed there should be a rule that any Batmobile should, in some capacity, look “batty” (and, yes I do have my arguments in favor of the Tumbler and Robert Pattinson’s muscle car), but sometimes the designer might take the “batty” part too far without enough consideration that it should also look like a practical vehicle, such as what Val Kilmer’s Caped Crusader drove in Joel Schumacher’s first time behind the camera of a Batman movie. The bright, blue light emitting from the translucent ribbing pattern of the body and wheels would be repeated in Batman & Robin (and with red added, too), but at least that Batmobile got rid of the comically large and unnecessary third wing sticking out from the center rear, which would not come in handy under low overpasses. This is yet another Batmobile that suffers from putting style over substance and a misunderstanding of its purpose for crimefighting and transportation, not winning prizes at the local car show.