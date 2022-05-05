Upcoming Batman Movies And TV Shows: Everything Batman And Gotham City Related

If you are anything like me, you can never get enough of Batman, whether you go to the comic book store, the big screen, the small screen, or even video games to keep up with what goes on in Gotham City. It probably goes without saying that you are anxiously anticipating Robert Pattinson’s return as the Dark Knight in the confirmed sequel to The Batman, but likely know that there are plenty of other upcoming DC movies and even more upcoming DC TV shows that every Batfan should look forward to as well. Before you get yourself admitted to Arkham Asylum trying to keep track of them all, check out our quick, convenient guide of upcoming Batman movies and TV shows somehow tied to the Caped Crusader.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

DC League Of Super-Pets (July 29, 2022)

Why no one has ever thought to cast Keanu Reeves as Batman before is beyond me, but that dream will become reality when DC League of Super-Pets hits theaters in the summer of 2022. The John Wick star voices the Caped Crusader in the animated comedy alongside Kevin Hart as his dog, Ace, and Dwayne Johnson as Krypto - the super-powered canine owned by John Krasinski’s Superman.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Batwheels, Season 1 - Cartoon Network And HBO Max (2022)

In what could be described as Pixar’s Cars if it was set in Gotham City, this animated series is told from the perspective of sentient vehicles that fight crime alongside Batman and other costumed vigilantes. Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke makes his DC adaptation debut as the voice of the Dark Knight himself in Batwheels, which premieres on Cartoon Network sometime in 2022, and will be available to stream on HBO Max the following day.

(Image credit: DC)

Batgirl (2022)

The first and last time Batgirl was depicted in a live-action feature was in 1997’s Batman & Robin, but In the Heights star Leslie Grace is bringing Barbara Gordon's alter ego into the spotlight for her own HBO Max exclusive movie. Shooting wrapped in March 2022 for Batgirl, which is helmed by Bad Boys For Life directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and also stars a few familiar faces: J.K. Simmons as Commissioner Gordon and, as Batman, none other than Michael Keaton.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Flash (November 23, 2023)

Michael Keaton will also appear as Batman alongside Ben Affleck as Batman in the same movie in the fall of 2023. How is this possible? Director Andy Muschietti’s The Flash is heavily inspired by DC Comics’ time-altering, dimension-crossing Flashpoint storyline.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Titans, Season 4 (TBA)

For its third season (and first as an HBO Max exclusive), the Titans cast welcomed in two new members of the BatFamily, former Batgirl Barbara Gordon (played by Savannah Welch) and Jay Lycurgo as Tim Drake - the third Boy Wonder to fight under the Robin moniker. The team of young vigilantes will face off against one of their most dangerous enemies yet, Brother Blood, whenever Season 4 premieres.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Pennyworth, Season 3 - HBO Max (TBD)

Before becoming a loyal live-in servant to the Waynes, Alfred Pennyworth was a special forces agent in the 1960s - a time in the beloved DC characters’ life explored in this series starring Jack Bannon. According to Collider , Pennyworth has been renewed for a third season, which will also be its first as an HBO Max exclusive, but when it will arrive remains difficult to say for now.

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Harley Quinn, Season 3 (TBA)

What could have easily been some cheap attempt to cash in on the popularity of Margot Robbie’s performance as Gotham’s Clown Princess of Crime in 2016’s Suicide Squad turned out to be one of the most irresistible animated hit series to premiere on the, now defunct, DC Universe. Hopefully, Diedrich Bader will also return to voice Batman when Kaley Cuoco reprises her role as the titular villain for Season 3 of Harley Quinn when it debuts on HBO Max … at some point.

(Image credit: DC Comics)

Gotham Knights, Season 1 (TBD)

A new interpretation of the Batfamily - including Nightwing, Robin, Batgirl, and Red Hood - is heading to the Arrowverse and, according to writer Natalie Abrams’ tweet , The CW’s pilot of Gotham Knights wrapped shooting on May 2, 2022. If picked up, hopefully the series will, one day, leave room for Javicia Leslie’s Batwoman to make an appearance, following the cancellation of her show in April 2022.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Batman: Caped Crusader (TBD)

Considered by many to be the finest screen interpretation of the character is the Emmy-winning Batman: The Animated Series, which was co-created by Bruce Timm and Eric Radomski from 1992 to 1997. Timm, along with The Batman director Matt Reeves, and J.J. Abrams, as fellow producers, is returning to Gotham City with Batman: Caped Crusader - a new animated series being developed exclusively for HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Untitled Arkham Series, Season 1 (TBA)

Batman: Caped Crusader is not the only Gotham-based, HBO Max original project that Matt Reeves is involved with, as the filmmaker is also producing a currently untitled series that will serve as a spin-off of his own film, The Batman. Originally pitched as a crime drama told from the perspective of the Gotham City police, Reeves revealed to The Cyber Nerds that the currently untitled show has been reworked into a series about the goings-on at Arkham Asylum.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

The Penguin, Season 1 (TBD)

Also spun-off from The Batman will be this upcoming series in which an unrecognizable Colin Farrell will reprise his role as Gotham gangster Oswald Cobblepot. The Irish actor will also executive produce the aptly titled The Penguin, which is now in development for HBO Max.

(Image credit: Warner Bros)

Untitled The Batman Sequel (TBD)

Also taking place in the grungy, hopelessly corrupted Gotham City from Matt Reeves’ acclaimed reboot starring Robert Pattinson is its upcoming and already highly anticipated sequel. While plot details are still unknown, we have a few ideas of what characters we would like to see in the currently untitled follow-up to The Batman, which was officially announced by the filmmaker at CinemaCon in April 2022.

More than eight decades after Bob Kane and Bill Finger created Batman, the DC Comics titan is still as popular as ever, if not more. With the batty amount of upcoming superhero movies and TV shows (and counting) featuring him in some capacity on the rise, it is clear that this hero will lead a legacy that will forever stand the test of time.