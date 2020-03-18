Will Disney’s Jungle Cruise Be Delayed Too? Here’s What The Rock Said

At this point, movies with previous release dates into May, like Black Widow and Woman in the Window have been pulled from release with only "to be determined" left in their place. At this point, nobody really knows how long social distancing protocols are going to be in effect, how long theaters will be closed or how long studios will hold releases. At this point the best case scenario is that nothing else gets delayed, but even that only puts things back to normal in the latter part of May.