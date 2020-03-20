The Best Responses To Cats' Release The Butthole Cut So Far

If you dared to experience Tom Hooper’s Cats, chances are there’s an image or two that have set up camp in the inner-workings of your brain. Like a massive dose of some kind of hallucinogenic drug, it’s perhaps a shared experience where we’ll never quite be the same after. But earlier this week, we learned that at some point in the production of Cats, there may have been a “Butthole Cut” of the film.