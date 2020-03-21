As If! That Time Reese Witherspoon And Kerry Washington Auditioned For Clueless

Oh my god. I’m totally buggin’ right now. Clueless is of course perfect how it is. The 1995 cult classic is way up there among high school films, and Alicia Silverstone’s Cher will live on for generations to come as a definitive ‘90s icon. Still, apparently, the two stars of Hulu’s Little Fires Everywhere, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, could have been the stars of Clueless, too.