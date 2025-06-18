Someone Unearthed Sweet Footage Of Young Adam Brody Hanging Out With Young Kaley Cuoco, And I Can't Get Enough

As a somewhat middle-of-the-pack millennial, I can’t help but love a good throwback to the ‘90s and ‘00s. Something that really puts a smile on my face is vintage red carpet footage of any then-young stars who are still acting today. So I was absolutely delighted when seeing Adam Brody watch footage of himself and Kaley Cuoco from the early aughts. The video may be short, but I just can't stop watching it.

Brody recently attended the inaugural Newport Beach TV Festival, where he received the TV Performance of the Year Award for Nobody Wants This (available to stream with a Netflix subscription). That's where the actor was when ET revealed the 2000 interview to him. Via the outlet’s Instagram, you can watch Brody relive his first interview in which his Growing Up Brady co-star Kaley Cuoco joins him. Check out the video below to see the vintage clip as well as Brody's reaction to it:

Needless to say, Adam Brody and Kaley Cuoco has come a long way from starring in a Brady Bunch-centric TV movie. In fact, Brody is filming Nobody Wants This Season 2, which set to be released amid the 2025 Netflix schedule. Meanwhile, Cuoco is set to star in an HBO sitcom tentatively titledKansas City Star. With that said, I'm smiling hard over the sight of the fresh-faced actors in the video. I'm fully on board with the post’s vibe check too: "If you can't handle Adam Brody with his thumb ring, then you don’t deserve him as the Hot Rabbi!"

Unsurprisingly, many are in the comment section, expressing their love for the throwback interview. Cuoco even spotted the post and provided a take:

Oh my goodness!😂❤️- kaleycuoco

Cuoco and Brody’s back-and-forth, gum-chewing and overall fun vibes have me feeling very nostalgic. As a few fans pointed out, neither has aged, and I'd have to agree. Looking back on my own experiences, I truly became familiar with these two by way of Cuoco's 8 Simple Rules and, of course, Brody's The O.C. (I did also clock him on Gilmore Girls as dream boyfriend Dave Rygalski, though).

As is also the case for Kaley Cuoco, Adam Brody's professional trajectory has been quite impressive. He's starred in films like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Jennifer's Body (of which Amanda Seyfried wants him to join a sequel), Shazam! and Ready or Not. The aforementioned Netflix show is arguably the biggest feather in his professional cap right now, and I can't wait to see more of him during the new episodes.

When it comes to where Brody and Cuoco will be in another 25 years, I'd hope that both are still thriving as actors. A lot can happen over the course of the next few decades, and I wouldn't mind seeing the two stars team up on something at some point. As I wait for that to happen though, I'll just be sitting here rewatching this Brody video on repeat.