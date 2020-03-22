Johnny Depp's Libel Lawsuit Over Amber Heard Allegations Is Having Coronavirus Issues

At first, it seemed as though the trial, which was due to begin in London on March 23, would go on as scheduled. Despite the growing global threat of the coronavirus pandemic, many of the 24 eyewitnesses in the trial were going to appear via video stream. And the UK courts are mostly operating normally at the moment, as that nation is currently taking less stringent measures toward social distancing than many others. But then, the UK High Court began to examine the many logistical challenges in the case.